Tri-State Students Returning to In-Person Classes

Students in Posey County, Indiana, as well as those in Kentucky's Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties, headed back to the classroom for in-person instruction on Monday.

In posey county... mount vernon schools are preparing to reopen - after shutting down suddenly - due to staff shortages.... last week - schools closed because of staff quarantines - and the lack of substitutes teachers.... mount vernon students return to the classroom this morning.... just like henderson and mount vernon - muhlenberg county schools are returning to in-person learning today.... the school system has been virtual for just over two weeks..

The county is currently in the red zone for covid-19 cases - school officials tell us they feel they can proceed with classes -- following*board- approved guidance.

This morning in hopkins county -- students will return to the classroom for the first time in more than three weeks.

Ahead of fall break -- school officials chose to move to virtual learning due to a high number of covid-19 cases in the county.

While the hybrid schedule picks up today -- the district's virtual program is still an option.

Meal pick-up will be this wednesday from 9:30 to 12:30.

Evening pick-up will start at 2:00 and run until 5:30.




