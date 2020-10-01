S&P 500 Movers: HAS, ETSY

In early trading on Monday, shares of Etsy topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.6%.

Year to date, Etsy registers a 222.2% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Hasbro, trading down 8.3%.

Hasbro, is lower by about 20.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, trading down 7.9%, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading up 3.3% on the day.