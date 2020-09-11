Woman Hit, Killed By Car In Van Nuys

Stakebite RT @CBSLA: A woman was struck and killed by a car early Monday morning on Sepulveda Blvd. in Van Nuys. It's unclear if the crash was a hit-… 9 minutes ago
CBS Los Angeles A woman was struck and killed by a car early Monday morning on Sepulveda Blvd. in Van Nuys. It's unclear if the cra… https://t.co/ZBK7fna3re 10 minutes ago
Van Nuys Man Stabbed To Death During Fight With RoommateA man was killed in a stabbing which occurred during a fight with his roommate at a home in Van Nuys late Sunday night.
Federal Investigators Looking Into Plane Crash That Killed 2 People In Van NuysAround 3:04 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a single-engine plane crash in the parking lot of a building on the 7000 block of Hayvenhurst Ave. next to the Van Nuys airport.
Small Plane Crashes Near Van Nuys Airport, Killing 2 PeopleAround 3:04 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a single-engine plane crash in the parking lot of a building on Hayvenhurst Ave. next to the Van Nuys airport.