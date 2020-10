AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial has shown promise producing antibodies in adult and elderly patients, a sign that a viable vaccine could be ready by year-end.

AstraZeneca's said the "encouraging" results from its COVID-19 vaccine trial "further build the body...

Kelly Grant The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (which just restarted the U.S. portion of its trial) provokes a good immune response… https://t.co/bZoWRLhaQD 38 minutes ago

Pharma Guy "AstraZeneca Plc's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine trial in the United States is expected to resume as early as this week..." https://t.co/k6wCiYbdE0 38 minutes ago

Jim Handman RT @kellygrant1 : The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine (which just restarted the U.S. portion of its trial) provokes a good immune response among… 10 minutes ago