Dine Out Downtown Boise Restaurant Week starts October 30

The Downtown Boise Association (DBA) is kicking off the annual dining promotion on October 30.

TAYLOR WILL SERVEAS EMCEE.MEANWHILE...DOWNTOWN RESTAURANTSARE PREPARING TOWHIP UP THEIR BESTDISHES... FOR THISYEAR'S DOWNTOWNBOISE RESTAURANTWEEK.THIRTY SEVENDOWNTOWNRESTAURANTS AREPARTICIPATING THISYEAR.... TO MARK ADECADE OFRESTAURANT WEEKCELEBRATIONS.THE EVENT RUNSFROM THIS FRIDAY,OCTOBER 30TH TOSUNDAY NOVEMBER8TH.EACH RESTAURANTOFFERS A SPECIALMENU FOR THEEVENT...GIVINGREGULARS ANDFIRST-TIMERSSOMETHING SPECIALTO REMEMBER..

ANDKEEP THEM COMINGBACK."RESTAURANT WEEKFOR US IS ANOPPORTUNITY TOTRY AND GET PEOPLEWHO NORMALLYHAVEN'T CHECKEDUS OUT COME IN ANDEXPERIENCE US ANDKIND OF INTRODUCETHEM"MANY MENUSSHOWCASE IDAHO-SPECIFIC PRODUCTS.YOU CAN WIN ATWENTY FIVEDOLLAR GIFT CARDBY POSTING APICTURE OF YOURPLATE ON SOCIALMEDIA.ALL THE DETAILS CANBE FOUND ONDOWNTOWN BOISEDOT ORG.