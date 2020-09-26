Djokovic aims to equal Sampras world no.1 record this week
Djokovic aims to equal Sampras world no.1 record this week
Novak Djokovic hopes to ride
Vienna to equal Pete Sampras’ record and finish the year as world number one for a sixth time.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
I regret U.S. Open and Roland Garros failures, says Djokovic SHOWS: BELGRADE, SERBIA (OCTOBER 22, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. NOVAK DJOKOVIC APPROACHING MEDIA TO SPEAK 2. SHADOW OF DJOKOVIC ON THE GROUND 3. (SOUNDBITE) (Serbian) NOVAK DJOKOVIC, SAYING: " Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:52 Published now Nadal wins 13th French Open title Spaniard Rafael Nadal inflicted one of the most humiliating defeats on great rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday, thrashing the world number one 6-0 6-2 7-5 to lift a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam men's singles title. This report produced by Chris Dignam. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published now
Related news from verified sources
Novak Djokovic said it will be "amazing" to equal childhood idol Pete Sampras's all-time record of...
News24 - Published
6 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Nadal Targets 13th French Open Title? Rafael Nadal is chasing his 13th French Open title.
Novak Djokovic, the world #1 and a top contender in the tournament, is also a contender for the Open.
Nadal has an unparalleled record at.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on September 26, 2020