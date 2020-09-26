Global  
 

Djokovic aims to equal Sampras world no.1 record this week

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:47s - Published
Novak Djokovic hopes to ride Vienna to equal Pete Sampras’ record and finish the year as world number one for a sixth time.


