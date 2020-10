Trump supporter says situation worse under current administration but will vote for him anyway Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published 37 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:05s - Published Trump supporter says situation worse under current administration but will vote for him anyway A Donald Trump supporter protesting American journalist Bob Woodward on the streets of New York City tells an interviewer his life isn't better under Trump but is still voting for him in the 2020 elect 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this