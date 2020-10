Raveena Tandon unveils her first look from 'KGF Chapter 2' Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:52s - Published 5 minutes ago Raveena Tandon unveils her first look from 'KGF Chapter 2' Actress Raveena is celebrating her birthday today. On this special occassion, the actress shared her first look as Ramika Sen in the upcoming 'KGF Chapter 2'. #RaveenaTandon #KGFchapter2 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend