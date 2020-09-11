Kittens Lennon and Ringo get by with a little help from their friends

Late Beatles star and musical legend John Lennon would have been celebratinghis 80th birthday on Friday. The musician, who was shot dead aged 40 in NewYork in 1980, has continued to have an enduring influence on popular culturelong after his murder.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published
The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool unveils a set of unseen photos of JohnLennon, taken by Robert Deutsch, in 1974. Plus shots of Lennon's glasses andpiano and quotes from Diane Glover of The Beatles Story.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Must credit: RSPCA Seals are enjoying a makeshift sauna at an RSPCA centreafter staff created one from a wallpaper stripper. The device has helped easebreathing problems for seal pups, said Alison Charles, manager at RSPCA EastWinch Wildlife Centre near King’s Lynn in Norfolk. The centre is currentlycaring for 49 common seal pups who will need weeks and possibly months ofspecialist care to help them get strong enough to return to the wild.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
The RSPCA has expressed fears that the coronavirus fallout and impact of'lockdown puppies' will have damaging consequences for struggling rescuecentres. The charity has reported high figures for incidents surrounding dogswhile Google searches for 'puppies near me' increased by 650% during lockdown.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
After donations took a massive hit this year due to the ongoing pandemic,Manchester and Salford RSPCA have launched a fundraiser with a difference.Their inhouse “artists” are launching a fundraising campaign called BadlyDrawn Pets.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published