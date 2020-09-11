Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kittens Lennon and Ringo get by with a little help from their friends

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Kittens Lennon and Ringo get by with a little help from their friends

Kittens Lennon and Ringo get by with a little help from their friends

A kitten named after John Lennon when he was found on what would have been TheBeatles star’s 80th birthday has adopted the role of big brother to a smallercat called Ringo.

Ginger tabby Lennon was named by RSPCA inspector and Beatlesfan Anthony Joynes after he was discovered by students on John Lennon Drive inLiverpool earlier this month.

The frightened cat was taken to the RSPCA Wirraland Chester branch to be cared for and has since become inseparable from atiny black and white kitten.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ringo Starr Ringo Starr British musician, drummer for the Beatles


John Lennon John Lennon English singer-songwriter (1940–1980), founding member of the Beatles

KT Tunstall among artists to perform at 2nd annual John Lennon tribute concert [Video]

KT Tunstall among artists to perform at 2nd annual John Lennon tribute concert

Performances by artists Larkin Poe, John Illsley of Dire Straits, KT Tunstall,Blurred Vision, Lindsay Ell and Graham Gouldman of 10cc at the 2nd annual JohnLennon tribute concert, Dear John.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday [Video]

John Lennon at 80: Events held to mark musical legend’s birthday

Late Beatles star and musical legend John Lennon would have been celebratinghis 80th birthday on Friday. The musician, who was shot dead aged 40 in NewYork in 1980, has continued to have an enduring influence on popular culturelong after his murder.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published
Never before seen Lennon photos go on display [Video]

Never before seen Lennon photos go on display

The Beatles Story museum in Liverpool unveils a set of unseen photos of JohnLennon, taken by Robert Deutsch, in 1974. Plus shots of Lennon's glasses andpiano and quotes from Diane Glover of The Beatles Story.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Paul McCartney 'so happy' he reconciled with John Lennon before his death [Video]

Paul McCartney 'so happy' he reconciled with John Lennon before his death

Paul McCartney has told John Lennon's son Sean how happy it makes him that he got the chance to reconcile with his Beatles bandmate before his murder.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

The Beatles The Beatles English rock band

Paul McCartney to release solo album in December [Video]

Paul McCartney to release solo album in December

Paul McCartney will release "McCartney III" in December, a new collection of stripped-back songs all written, performed and produced by the ex-Beatle, 50 years after his first solo album.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success [Video]

K-pop legends BTS talk 2020 success

Following a record-breaking 2019, boyband BTS reached new heights with hit "Dynamite" getting U.S. Billboard success. But they wish they could celebrate with their fans. Caroline Malone reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:59Published

Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Makeshift sauna created at RSPCA centre to help seals with breathing problems [Video]

Makeshift sauna created at RSPCA centre to help seals with breathing problems

Must credit: RSPCA Seals are enjoying a makeshift sauna at an RSPCA centreafter staff created one from a wallpaper stripper. The device has helped easebreathing problems for seal pups, said Alison Charles, manager at RSPCA EastWinch Wildlife Centre near King’s Lynn in Norfolk. The centre is currentlycaring for 49 common seal pups who will need weeks and possibly months ofspecialist care to help them get strong enough to return to the wild.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
RSPCA worried about pandemic fallout [Video]

RSPCA worried about pandemic fallout

The RSPCA has expressed fears that the coronavirus fallout and impact of'lockdown puppies' will have damaging consequences for struggling rescuecentres. The charity has reported high figures for incidents surrounding dogswhile Google searches for 'puppies near me' increased by 650% during lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Badly drawn pets raise money for RSPCA [Video]

Badly drawn pets raise money for RSPCA

After donations took a massive hit this year due to the ongoing pandemic,Manchester and Salford RSPCA have launched a fundraiser with a difference.Their inhouse “artists” are launching a fundraising campaign called BadlyDrawn Pets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Paul McCartney thankful he reunited with John Lennon before he passed [Video]

Paul McCartney thankful he reunited with John Lennon before he passed

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted he would have struggled with "heartache" if he hadn't reunited with John Lennon before his death in 1980.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 02:34Published
Sean Ono Lennon to chat to Paul McCartney as part of John Lennon birthday special [Video]

Sean Ono Lennon to chat to Paul McCartney as part of John Lennon birthday special

Sean Ono Lennon has interviewed Sir Paul McCartney about his relationship with his late father as part of a BBC special to mark what would have been John Lennon's 80th birthday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published