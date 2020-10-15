'Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar...': Shiv Sena vs BJP in Hindutva debate

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut questioned that why Bharat Ratna was not given to Veer Savarkar? Sanjay Raut said, "Shiv Sena never changed its stand on Veer Savarkar. Whenever an inappropriate comment was made to insult him, we stood by him. We've always had an emotional connection with him. Those who are criticising us must answer why they didn't give him Bharat Ratna?"
The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines for the people of the state if it wins in the upcoming polls a bid to divide the nation. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that as per India's Constitution, the life of the residents of all states are equal. Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:59Published
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar said that Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray can't compare his Hindutva with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s Hindutva. "Shiv Sena's yesterday (October 25), Dussehra rally was like a flop film on OTT (over-the-top media services) platform. Uddhav Thackeray tried to compared his Hindutva with RSS Hindutva, which is uncomparable, one can't compare skin with a shawl," said Ashish Shelar, BJP leader.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:57Published
BJP MLA from Kandivali East Constituency Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Maharashtra government over not reopening temples in the state. He said that Ramleela can be celebrated in large grounds by maintaining COVID-19 norms and CM Thakeray is giving permission to reopen restaurants and bars but not temple. Shiv Sena Spokesperson Pratap Sarnaik backed the Government's decision. He said that BJP leaders, who are demanding reopening of temples, are raising the issue just to take sympathy of people. But BJP leaders should respect the decision of Chief Minister Thackeray.
Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of his laudatory references to Kalam in past. President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tribute to the former President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Vice president Venkaiah Naidu also remembered Dr Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary. Naidu recalled his words that dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action. Born in 1931 in Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist. Kalam had worked with India's two major space research organisations - DRDO and ISRO. India's 11th president, Kalam was awarded the highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna. The former president passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said he decided to quit the BJP and join the NCP as he realized that as long as Devendra Fadnavis was there in the saffron party, he would "never..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:16Published