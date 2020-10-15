Global  
 

'Why no Bharat Ratna for Savarkar...': Shiv Sena vs BJP in Hindutva debate

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'.

On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS.

He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'.

BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies.

Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.


Sena responds to BJP criticisms, questions delay in awarding Bharat Ratna to Savarkar

BJP had called out Sena for failing to rein in ruling partner Congress’ criticism of VD Savarkar.
Hindu - Published


