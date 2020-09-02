Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid-19 anxiety and stress 'causing body image issues'

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Covid-19 anxiety and stress 'causing body image issues'

Covid-19 anxiety and stress 'causing body image issues'

Covid-19 anxiety and stress is causing serious body image issues amongst men and women, according to a new study.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Belgian region of Flanders sees COVID-era boom in homeschooling [Video]

Belgian region of Flanders sees COVID-era boom in homeschooling

Although schools remain open in Belgium, some parents have decided to home-school as a way to spend more quality time with their children and get out into nature. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:34Published

Democrats urge Pence not to attend Barrett vote after COVID outbreak

 Senate Democratic leaders said Pence's plan to preside over the confirmation vote is a "violation of common decency and courtesy."
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

COVID-19: How virus induced anxiety is linked to body image issues in men and women

Amongst women, the study found that feelings of anxiety and stress caused by COVID-19 were associated...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Science Daily



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boca Raton psychologist warning COVID-19 causing college students to be more at-risk for anxiety and depression [Video]

Boca Raton psychologist warning COVID-19 causing college students to be more at-risk for anxiety and depression

September is National Suicide Prevention month. A Boca Raton psychologist is warning the COVID-19 pandemic is making college students more at-risk for anxiety and depression.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:44Published