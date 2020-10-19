|
|
|
Adele’s new album isn’t finished yet.
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Adele's album isn't finished
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Not sure anyone could have predicted that Adele would be hosting Saturday Night Live this fall. Host...
Lainey Gossip - Published
|
Adele hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the first time, joking that she brought half of herself...
HNGN - Published
Also reported by •AceShowbiz
|
Adele sang a bit in one sketch, but left most of the music to H.E.R., who performed a new song called...
NPR - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|