Bionic gloves help renowned pianist João Carlos Martins play music again Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:02s - Published 6 minutes ago Bionic gloves help renowned pianist João Carlos Martins play music again After multiple injuries and 24 surgeries, renowned musician João Carlos Martins lost the ability to play the piano. A pair of magic gloves have brought music back to his fingers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this