Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government will make sure that ''nopupil in the UK will go hungry'', after MPs last week rejected legislationthat would have provided free meals during all school holidays from Octoberthrough to the Easter break.
Mr Johnson said the Government has given''specific sums'' to local councils to help support families in need.
Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase funding for the poorestfamilies over Christmas in an attempt to head off a damaging revolt over freeschool meals. The Times quoted allies of the Prime Minister as saying work wasunder way on providing additional support for eligible pupils outside termtime. There was no immediate response to the reports from Downing Street. Sucha move is likely to be seen as a partial climbdown by the Government in itsstruggle with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been spearheading demandsfor free meals to be extended in England over the school holidays. However, itwas unclear whether it would be enough to defuse the growing anger on the Torybenches as more MPs continued to speak out against the Government’s handlingof the issue.
Volunteers in Skipton are putting together hundreds of food packages to feed vulnerable children during the half-term holidays. Donations have been flooding in from the local community after MPs voted against continuing the services throughout the break. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
