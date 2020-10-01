Global  
 

Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers

Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers

Boris Johnson refuses to move on school meal vouchers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the Government will make sure that ''nopupil in the UK will go hungry'', after MPs last week rejected legislationthat would have provided free meals during all school holidays from Octoberthrough to the Easter break.

Mr Johnson said the Government has given''specific sums'' to local councils to help support families in need.


PM serves up new hospital food [Video]

PM serves up new hospital food

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS. Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

PM praises police and armed forces over tanker incident [Video]

PM praises police and armed forces over tanker incident

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the work of the police and the armed forces in dealing with an incident on board a tanker off the Isle of Wight last night. It is understood stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda attempted to hijack the vessel. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Driverless trains 'poor value' says leaked TfL study

 Boris Johnson is calling for driverless trains to be a condition of future funding for TfL
BBC News
Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals [Video]

Johnson looks to defuse Tory rebellion over free school meals

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase funding for the poorestfamilies over Christmas in an attempt to head off a damaging revolt over freeschool meals. The Times quoted allies of the Prime Minister as saying work wasunder way on providing additional support for eligible pupils outside termtime. There was no immediate response to the reports from Downing Street. Sucha move is likely to be seen as a partial climbdown by the Government in itsstruggle with footballer Marcus Rashford, who has been spearheading demandsfor free meals to be extended in England over the school holidays. However, itwas unclear whether it would be enough to defuse the growing anger on the Torybenches as more MPs continued to speak out against the Government’s handlingof the issue.

Community bands together to feed vulnerable children [Video]

Community bands together to feed vulnerable children

Volunteers in Skipton are putting together hundreds of food packages to feed vulnerable children during the half-term holidays. Donations have been flooding in from the local community after MPs voted against continuing the services throughout the break. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

School meals: Pressure mounts on government to reverse decision

 Tory MPs join some 2,000 doctors in voicing concern, as Labour threatens to push for another vote.
BBC News

Communities back footballer's school meals campaign

 It comes after MPs rejected calls to extend free school meals over holidays amid the Covid-19 crisis.
BBC News

Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond pushed to Easter [Video]

Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond pushed to Easter

The release of the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, has been pushed to next year.

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter [Video]

Biden: Trump told you virus would be 'gone' by Easter

Responding to President Donald Trump's vaccine claims at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Trump is the "same man who told you this would go away by Easter."

Ben Bradley defends school meals tweet [Video]

Ben Bradley defends school meals tweet

Tory MO Ben Bradley, who was accused of stigmatising working class familiesafter sending a controversial tweet, said it had been “totally taken out ofcontext”. He told BBC Breakfast: “I was..

Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal [Video]

Boris Johnson marks start of Poppy Appeal

Boris Johnson recieves the Royal British Legion outside Number 10 as the remembrance poppy goes on sale to the public tomorrow. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn..

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference [Video]

Highlights from the Government’s Covid-19 press conference

Boris Johnson holds a press conference regarding the coronavirus situation.The Prime Minister was joined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak who has announcedbillions of pounds of extra help for firms and..

