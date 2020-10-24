Global  
 

PM Modi assures to fight climate change, says India has one of lowest carbon emissions in world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

The event will convene an international group of speakers and a community of over a thousand delegates from India and over 30 countries.

He said that India has one of the lowest carbon emissions than the rest of the industrialized world, yet the country will continue to make efforts to fight climate change.

He added India is the most attractive emerging market for clean energy investment.

"India will always work keeping in mind global good, we are well on track to meet the commitment we made to the global community," PM Modi said.


