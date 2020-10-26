How Hygge could help us through a winter lockdown
Remember the buzzword Hygge?
This Danish phrase could be a lifeline if you're in lockdown this winter.
Hanne Fugl Eskjaer RT @NorwayinCanada: @DenmarkinCanada @SwedeninCAN @FinlandinCanada @IcelandinCanada @nordenen Well, @DenmarkinCanada we have heard that 'fr… 12 hours ago
miranda babbitt RT @CarolineDinBC: Was planning to embrace hygge this winter but now might have to throw in some friluftsliv.
https://t.co/YzGsqMBNDf @meg… 3 days ago
Caroline Dobuzinskis Was planning to embrace hygge this winter but now might have to throw in some friluftsliv.
https://t.co/YzGsqMBNDf @meganireneb 3 days ago
Louisa Bennion Move over, hygge. Friluftsliv is the cool new scandi-word in town. https://t.co/rwK0nJQv8p via @seattletimes 1 week ago
Professor Chris Whitty: Lockdown will work if people adhere to rulesWhen asked if the new lockdown in England will work, Professor Chris Whittytold the Science and Technology Committee: “If people adhere in the way that Iexpect they will, it’ll reduce R below one,..
Weather does not impact spread of Covid-19As the depths of winter fast approaches, and Europe is plunged into another lockdown, the fear of a winter where Covid-19 runs rampant is very real.