4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek: Country's energy future bright and secure, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

The event will convene an international group of speakers and a community of over a thousand delegates from India and over 30 countries.

He said that India's energy future is bright and secure and country's energy plants aims to ensure energy justice that to by following global commitments for sustainable growth but with a smaller carbon footprint.

India's energy sector will be growth centric, industry friendly and environment cautious and that is why among the most active nations in furthering renewable source of energy.