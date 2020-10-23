4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek: Country's energy future bright and secure, says PM Modi

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek.

The event will convene an international group of speakers and a community of over a thousand delegates from India and over 30 countries.

He said that India's energy future is bright and secure and country's energy plants aims to ensure energy justice that to by following global commitments for sustainable growth but with a smaller carbon footprint.

India's energy sector will be growth centric, industry friendly and environment cautious and that is why among the most active nations in furthering renewable source of energy.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4th India Energy Forum by CERAWeek. The event will convene an international group of speakers and a community of over a thousand delegates from India and over 30 countries. He said that India has one of the lowest carbon emissions than the rest of the industrialized world, yet the country will continue to make efforts to fight climate change. He added India is the most attractive emerging market for clean energy investment. "India will always work keeping in mind global good, we are well on track to meet the commitment we made to the global community," PM Modi said.

