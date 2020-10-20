BJP wins 6 seats, counting on in Ladakh local polls | Oneindia News

BJP wins 6 seats, counting on in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls; 3 PDP leaders quit party after Mehbooba Mufti's remarks that "hurt their patriotic sentiments"; Kangana Ranaut calls Uddhav Thackeray the worst product of nepotism; Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's RPI after rape-allegations against Anurag Kashyap; China to impose sanctions on Taiwan's arms suppliers.



