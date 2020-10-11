Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

The global pandemic has severely affected the arts all over the world, but in the UK, some artists are thriving despite cancelled shows and gallery closures.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kiwi artists food-inspired art works on the market for Auckland City Mission

Kiwi artists food-inspired art works on the market for Auckland City Mission Covid-19 won't be remembered fondly, but it's left one gift - more of us want to help those in our...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Creative Pinellas helping local artists get federal money [Video]

Creative Pinellas helping local artists get federal money

Creative Pinellas is helping more than 100 local artists affected by the pandemic receive thousands of dollars in federal money from The CARES Act.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:57Published
Singing mom’s faux pumpkin crafts beautify neighborhood [Video]

Singing mom’s faux pumpkin crafts beautify neighborhood

She’s a mom of many talents, but Deirdre Finnegan’s latest hobby is proving to be ripe for the picking. When the pandemic paused her singing career, she started crafting faux pumpkins.“I just had..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:34Published
Art - Not Visitors - Crowds New Exhibit at S.F. deYoung Museum [Video]

Art - Not Visitors - Crowds New Exhibit at S.F. deYoung Museum

San Francisco's deYoung museum is showing how local artists continue to thrive in their work amid the pandemic. Emily Turner reports. (10-10-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:43Published