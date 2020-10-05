Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Welsh minister forced to clarify 'non-essential' products

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Welsh minister forced to clarify 'non-essential' products

Welsh minister forced to clarify 'non-essential' products

The Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething has issued a clarification on the sale of 'non-essential' products during the country's two-week coronavirus firebreak restrictions.

It comes after a supermarket was forced to apologise for suggesting sanitary products were 'non-essential'.

Report by Etemadil.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wales Wales Country in northwest Europe, part of the United Kingdom

Vaughan Gething 'saddened' by firebreak supermarket confusion [Video]

Vaughan Gething 'saddened' by firebreak supermarket confusion

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething reveals he is saddened by the confusionwhich led to Tesco suggesting sanitary products were “non-essential” and socould not be sold due to new Welsh lockdown measures.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:06Published

Coronavirus updates: Mexico health officials acknowledge higher death toll; UK police to enforce Wales travel ban; US deaths top 225K

 Mexico health officials report higher death toll. VP Mike Pence won't adjust schedule despite staff outbreak. Wales travel ban. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com
Mark Drakeford to ‘review rules’ on essential items [Video]

Mark Drakeford to ‘review rules’ on essential items

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has responded to calls to change the rules surrounding ‘essential items’ after clothing aisles amongst others were blocked off in supermarkets. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:20Published

Vaughan Gething Vaughan Gething Welsh Labour politician and Member of the Senedd for Cardiff South and Penarth

Wales could face new national lockdown to halt Covid-19 rise – Vaughan Gething [Video]

Wales could face new national lockdown to halt Covid-19 rise – Vaughan Gething

Wales could be placed under a new national lockdown in order to halt a sharprise in coronavirus cases, the country’s health minister has warned.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published
Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK [Video]

Wales considers travel restrictions for rest of UK

Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence of coronavirus. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:45Published
Wales to consider introducing restrictions on people from UK coronavirus hotspots [Video]

Wales to consider introducing restrictions on people from UK coronavirus hotspots

The Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on peopletravelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence ofcoronavirus, its health minister says. Vaughan Gething says ministers wereassessing their options.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Doubts raised over new instant Covid-19 tests [Video]

Doubts raised over new instant Covid-19 tests

Doubts have been raised over the accuracy of new Covid tests that will provide a result in 12 minutes. The £120 nasal swab tests are being rolled out at select pharmacies from next month, but infectious disease expert Dr Bharat Pankhania warns people 'celebrating' a negative result could be an 'absolute disaster'. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:37Published
Food banks receive donations amid free school meals row [Video]

Food banks receive donations amid free school meals row

Food banks have started receiving donations from members of the public wanting to help families struggling without free school meals over half-term. It comes as the government refuses to back down to public pressure, led by footballer Marcus Rashford, calling for the free school meals scheme to be extended into the school holidays. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published
PM serves up new hospital food [Video]

PM serves up new hospital food

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS. Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:53Published

Facebook takes its first small steps into the world of cloud gaming

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook is the latest tech giant to get into the world of cloud gaming — but the company’s offering is..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Supermarkets have ‘discretion’ over non-essential item ban – First Minister

Supermarkets have “discretion” over the Welsh Government’s ban on selling non-essential items...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Vaughan Gething's message to people going into supermarkets to cause problems

Vaughan Gething's message to people going into supermarkets to cause problems The Welsh Government health minister made the statement after a weekend in which one man tore down...
Wales Online - Published

Ministers to review ‘clarity’ of ban on supermarkets selling non-essentials

The Welsh Government will review the “understanding, clarity and policy” of a ban on supermarkets...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this