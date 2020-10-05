Welsh minister forced to clarify 'non-essential' products

Welsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething reveals he is saddened by the confusionwhich led to Tesco suggesting sanitary products were “non-essential” and socould not be sold due to new Welsh lockdown measures.
First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, has responded to calls to change the rules surrounding 'essential items' after clothing aisles amongst others were blocked off in supermarkets.
Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething says the Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on people travelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence of coronavirus.
The Welsh Government is considering imposing quarantine restrictions on peopletravelling into Wales from areas of the UK with high prevalence ofcoronavirus, its health minister says. Vaughan Gething says ministers wereassessing their options.
Doubts have been raised over the accuracy of new Covid tests that will provide a result in 12 minutes. The £120 nasal swab tests are being rolled out at select pharmacies from next month, but infectious disease expert Dr Bharat Pankhania warns people 'celebrating' a negative result could be an 'absolute disaster'.

Food banks have started receiving donations from members of the public wanting to help families struggling without free school meals over half-term. It comes as the government refuses to back down to public pressure, led by footballer Marcus Rashford, calling for the free school meals scheme to be extended into the school holidays.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson was joined by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and chef Prue Leith as they launched a shake up of hospital food in the NHS. Patients will be able to order food 24/7 as part of 8 recommendations accepted by the government from advisors including the Great British Bake Off judge.