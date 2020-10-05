Welsh minister forced to clarify 'non-essential' products

The Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething has issued a clarification on the sale of 'non-essential' products during the country's two-week coronavirus firebreak restrictions.

It comes after a supermarket was forced to apologise for suggesting sanitary products were 'non-essential'.

Report by Etemadil.

