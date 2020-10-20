Michael Vick: Cam Newton didn't look healthy against 49ers in Week 7 | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to react to the New England Patriots Week 7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Vick makes the case that Cam Newton, who got benched in the 4th quarter after going 9 of 15 and tossing 3 interceptions, may not be fully recovered from falling ill from Covid 19, and doesn't have the support system he needs on offense.