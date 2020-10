A Story Oprah Wants You to Remember on Election Day

In this 'Oprah Show' episode from 1988, Oprah confronts two guestsboth Black womenabout their decision to sit out the presidential election between George H.W.

Bush and Michael Dukakis.

She shares the story of a Black man who attempted to vote for the first time in Georgia, only to be repeatedly turned away by poll workers, as a reminder for why we must honor our civic duty.