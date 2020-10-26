Daily Dividend Report: GLP,SJM,FELE,MWA,CLCT

The distribution will be paid November 13, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2020.

Global Partners announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, has increased its quarterly cash distribution by 4.125 cents to $0.50 per unit, $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis, on all of its outstanding common units for the period from July 1 to September 30, 2020.

Global Partners announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, has increased its quarterly cash distribution by 4.125 cents to $0.50 per unit, $2.00 per unit on an annualized basis, on all of its outstanding common units for the period from July 1 to September 30, 2020.

The distribution will be paid November 13, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 9, 2020.

The J.

.

Smucker today announced its Board of Directors approved a $0.90 per share dividend on the common shares of the Company.

The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.155 per share payable November 19, 2020, to shareholders of record on November 5, 2020.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel.

Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

Mueller Water Products, announced that its Board of Directors has declared an increase to the Company's quarterly dividend to 5.50 cents per share, from 5.25 cents per share, payable on or about November 20, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2020.

Collectors Universe, a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of high-value collectibles, today announced that, pursuant to its previously adopted dividend policy, the Board of Directors has declared the Company's quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share of common stock for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The cash dividend will be paid on November 27, 2020 to stockholders of record on November 13, 2020.