Gabourey Sidibe's 10 Minute Beauty Routine Video Credit: Allure Magazine - Duration: 10:20s - Published on October 26, 2020 Gabourey Sidibe's 10 Minute Beauty Routine Golden Globe nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe shows us how to pull off a quick and intuitive 10 minute makeup routine. Antebellum is on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, & Blu-ray November 3rd. On Demand Now! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like