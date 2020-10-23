'Cowboys have quit for the season' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' humiliating loss to Washington | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t able to turn their season around against Washington yesterday, losing 25 to 3.

To make matter worse, Andy Dalton left the game with a concussion after taking a late hit from linebacker Jon Bostic.

The Cowboys finished with only 114 yards through the air while giving up 6 sacks and Zeke was contained on the ground rushing for 45 yards.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Cowboy's loss to the Washington Football team.