Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's party

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's party

Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's party

Actress Payal Ghosh has joined the Republican Party of India - A, which is led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

She has been named as the vice president of womens wing of the party.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s party

The actor, who accused Anurag Kashyap of rape, was appointed vice-president of the women’s wing of...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

BJP wins 6 seats, counting on in Ladakh local polls | Oneindia News [Video]

BJP wins 6 seats, counting on in Ladakh local polls | Oneindia News

BJP wins 6 seats, counting on in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council polls; 3 PDP leaders quit party after Mehbooba Mufti's remarks that "hurt their patriotic sentiments"; Kangana Ranaut calls..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:26Published
Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case [Video]

Anurag Kashyap summoned by Mumbai Police in alleged sexual assault case

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was summoned by Mumbai Police in an alleged sexual assault case. The filmmaker was accused by actor Payal Ghosh of sexually assaulting her during “Bombay Velvet”..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:54Published
Payal Ghosh meets Ramdas Athawale [Video]

Payal Ghosh meets Ramdas Athawale

Actress Payal Ghosh, who recently levelled sexual harassment charges against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, on Monday met Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published