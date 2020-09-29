Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's party
Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale's party
Actress Payal Ghosh has joined the Republican Party of India - A, which is led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
She has been named as the vice president of womens wing of the party.
