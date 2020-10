Agreement Reached In Lawsuit Between Allegheny County And Congressional Candidates Sean Parnell, Luke Negron Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:36s - Published 4 minutes ago Agreement Reached In Lawsuit Between Allegheny County And Congressional Candidates Sean Parnell, Luke Negron A fierce legal battle between two Republican congressional candidates and the Allegheny County Board of Elections has ended after both sides reached an agreement over the weekend; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. 0

