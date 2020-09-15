Cuddly cows hug on people at Dutch farm

A wellness trend in the Netherlands has people taking time out of their day to spend time cuddling with cows.



Related videos from verified sources Loving Dog Kisses and Hugs Cows



This adorable dog met these cows and immediately loved them. They gave them hugs and kisses and tried to be friendly. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:59 Published on September 29, 2020 Young calf is very curious about a new ball in her meadow



Cows are much more inquisitive and intelligent than we give them credit for. Calves are much like puppies with their playful and fun loving approach to anything new. This calf shows us that she is.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:35 Published on September 15, 2020