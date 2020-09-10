Lily Allen wants kids with husband David Harbour

'Saturday Night Live' is returning to the iconic Studio 8H to start its 46th season on NBC, David Harbour and Singer Lily Allen just got married and Megyn Kelly is launching her own independent production company, Devil May Care Media, with podcasts.
The last season of "Stranger Things" ended with David Harbour's Hopper presumed dead. However, previews for season four of the series show that Hooper is still alive. In a chat with Total Film, Harbour talked about the future of the character. Harbour said he and the Duffer brothers, creators of the show, had a talk about Hooper's resurrection. According to Gizmodo, Harbour compared Hooper's rebirth to Gandelf returning in "Lord of the Rings."