Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lily Allen wants kids with husband David Harbour

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Lily Allen wants kids with husband David Harbour

Lily Allen wants kids with husband David Harbour

Lily Allen is keen to expand her family by having more children with her new husband David Harbour.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lily Allen Lily Allen English singer, songwriter, author, and television presenter

'SNL' Set to Return to Iconic Studio 8H, Megyn Kelly Launches Indie Podcast Venture & More News | THR News [Video]

'SNL' Set to Return to Iconic Studio 8H, Megyn Kelly Launches Indie Podcast Venture & More News | THR News

'Saturday Night Live' is returning to the iconic Studio 8H to start its 46th season on NBC, David Harbour and Singer Lily Allen just got married and Megyn Kelly is launching her own independent production company, Devil May Care Media, with podcasts.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:15Published
David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married in Las Vegas | THR News [Video]

David Harbour and Lily Allen Get Married in Las Vegas | THR News

Congratulations are in order for David Harbour and Lily Allen, who got married in Las Vegas.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:10Published
Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated wedding with burgers [Video]

Lily Allen and David Harbour celebrated wedding with burgers

Lily Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour celebrated their Las Vegas wedding by dining on burgers and fries at a popular fast food joint.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

David Harbour David Harbour American actor

David Harbour Talks About "Stranger Things" Season 4 [Video]

David Harbour Talks About "Stranger Things" Season 4

The last season of "Stranger Things" ended with David Harbour's Hopper presumed dead. However, previews for season four of the series show that Hooper is still alive. In a chat with Total Film, Harbour talked about the future of the character. Harbour said he and the Duffer brothers, creators of the show, had a talk about Hooper's resurrection. According to Gizmodo, Harbour compared Hooper's rebirth to Gandelf returning in "Lord of the Rings."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lily Allen's kids mock fame 'competition' with David Harbour [Video]

Lily Allen's kids mock fame 'competition' with David Harbour

Lily Allen's daughters mock David Harbour for being less famous than their mother and loved it when they were on holiday and the singer kept being stopped for autographs, while no one recognised the..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:05Published
Is Lily feeling broody? Lily Allen wants children with new husband David Harbour [Video]

Is Lily feeling broody? Lily Allen wants children with new husband David Harbour

Lily Allen wants kids with David Harbour, as her youngest child is "getting so big" and she wants another baby in the house.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:04Published
Protesters call for Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux's resignation [Video]

Protesters call for Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux's resignation

Protesters chanted outside the Allen County Courthouse yet again Saturday afternoon, but this time demanding Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux step down.

Credit: WFFTPublished