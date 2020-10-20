Global  
 

Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Jaishankar meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S.

Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Delhi on October 26.

Pompeo is in India to participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The meeting will take place on October 27.


