Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate
Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate
US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media as he arrives inAllentown,
Pennsylvania, ahead of his campaign rally.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Meadows defends against Biden virus criticism White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is taking issue with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's criticism that the Trump administration has given up on..
USATODAY.com
1 hour ago
ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes Lesley Stahl speaks with the Republican candidates, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O'Donnell speaks with the Democratic..
CBS News
2 hours ago
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:08 Published on January 1, 1970 Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally Donald Trump did a three-state campaign blitz on Saturday, while presidentialrival Joe Biden held drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania, with rock star Jon BonJovi lending his support. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published on January 1, 1970 Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:25 Published now
Related news from verified sources
CBS News was undeterred from posting the 60 Minutes interviews after President Donald Trump uploaded...
OK! Magazine - Published
3 hours ago
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden held their final debate in...
USATODAY.com - Published
3 days ago
The second and final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was certainly a bit...
The Wrap - Published
4 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources