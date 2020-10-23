Global  
 

Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media as he arrives inAllentown, Pennsylvania, ahead of his campaign rally.


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

