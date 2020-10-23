Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate

US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media as he arrives inAllentown, Pennsylvania , ahead of his campaign rally.

Biden, Trump show opposing views as COVID-19 surges [NFA] President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden gave starkly contrasting messages on Saturday about the coronavirus pandemic, taking their campaigns for the White House on the road as COVID-19 cases surged again. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Trump does campaign blitz while Bon Jovi performs at Biden rally Donald Trump did a three-state campaign blitz on Saturday, while presidentialrival Joe Biden held drive-in rallies in Pennsylvania, with rock star Jon BonJovi lending his support.

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Polling averages show Joseph R. Biden Jr. with a lead in Pennsylvania, but surveys can’t account for possibilities like voter suppression.

Lil Pump is taking a cue from 50 Cent, and throwing his support behind President Trump ... saying he doesn't wanna pay a dime more in taxes, as Joe Biden's..

Democrats in Ohio's Appalachian region are approaching the 2020 general election with a mix of optimism and concern. Though there's little chance Joe Biden could..

Lesley Stahl speaks with the Republican candidates, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, while Norah O'Donnell speaks with the Democratic..

Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, just days before the election.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is taking issue with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's criticism that the Trump administration has given up on..

President Trump's setting up the Black community for success, but they've gotta pull themselves up by the bootstraps ... that's basically what Jared Kushner's..

The second and final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump was certainly a bit...

CBS News was undeterred from posting the 60 Minutes interviews after President Donald Trump uploaded...