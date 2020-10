Mike Pence plans to preside over the Senate floor during a vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation despite several of his top aides contracting COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence's top aides test positive for COVID-19, but he continues to work

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spoke out about Vice President Mike Pence after spending seven...

Vice President Mike Pence will not quarantine after multiple people in his orbit test positive for...