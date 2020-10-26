A Couple on Opposite Ends of the Political Spectrum

In the lead up to the 1988 presidential election between George H.W.

Bush and Michael Dukakis, The Oprah Winfrey Show hosted a discussion featuring families divided by their political beliefs.

In this clip from the episode, a Democrat and her husband, a conservative man, open up about their differing political ideologies.

Watch as the couple discusses the first debate between Bush and Dukakis, who they perceive won that debate, and which social and economic issues produce the most tension between them.