UK special forces regain control of hijacked oil tanker

Seven people were detained when military forces stormed a tanker suspected to have been hijacked off the Isle of Wight.

Sixteen members of the Special Boat Service (SBS) ended a 10-hour standoff which started when stowaways on board the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda reportedly became violent.

Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn