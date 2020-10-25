UK special forces regain control of hijacked oil tanker

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the work of the police and the armed forces in dealing with an incident on board a tanker off the Isle of Wight last night. It is understood stowaways on board the Nave Andromeda attempted to hijack the vessel. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Seven people have been detained after armed forces from the Special Boat Service stormed an oil tanker off the Isle of Wight as stowaways were thought to have hijacked the ship. The Nave Andromeda proceeded to dock in Southampton on Sunday night and the stowaways were handed over to Hampshire Constabulary.
Seven people have been detained after British armed forces stormed an oiltanker off the Isle of Wight following a suspected hijacking by stowaways. Theraid, likely to have been carried out by members of the Special Boat Service(SBS), was authorised by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home SecretaryPriti Patel on Sunday night after a tense 10-hour stand-off.
The Health Minister for Wales Vaughan Gething has issued a clarification on the sale of 'non-essential' products during the country's two-week coronavirus firebreak restrictions. It comes after a supermarket was forced to apologise for suggesting sanitary products were 'non-essential'.
Doubts have been raised over the accuracy of new Covid tests that will provide a result in 12 minutes. The £120 nasal swab tests are being rolled out at select pharmacies from next month, but infectious disease expert Dr Bharat Pankhania warns people 'celebrating' a negative result could be an 'absolute disaster'.
Food banks have started receiving donations from members of the public wanting to help families struggling without free school meals over half-term. It comes as the government refuses to back down to public pressure, led by footballer Marcus Rashford, calling for the free school meals scheme to be extended into the school holidays.