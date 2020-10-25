Global  
 

UK special forces regain control of hijacked oil tanker

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:23s - Published
UK special forces regain control of hijacked oil tanker

UK special forces regain control of hijacked oil tanker

Seven people were detained when military forces stormed a tanker suspected to have been hijacked off the Isle of Wight.

Sixteen members of the Special Boat Service (SBS) ended a 10-hour standoff which started when stowaways on board the Liberian-registered Nave Andromeda reportedly became violent.

Report by Fullerg.

