Greenfield sees a steady stream of in-person absentee voters Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:58s - Published 2 minutes ago Greenfield sees a steady stream of in-person absentee voters City of Greenfield officials said they have seen a steady stream of in-person absentee voters over the last week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Steady Stream Of LA County Voters Showing Up To Cast Ballots In Person



Voters showed up in large numbers in Orange County and Los Angeles County for early voting on Saturday, just 10 days ahead of the November 3 election. Jeff Nguyen reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:21 Published 2 days ago