Pope Francis Names 1st Black Cardinal

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Pope Francis Names 1st Black Cardinal
Catholics in the United States will soon get their first Black cardinal.

Pope Francis appoints first Black American cardinal

"By naming Archbishop Wilton Gregory as a Cardinal, Pope Francis is sending a powerful message of...
CBS News - Published



