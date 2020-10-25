Pope Francis Names 1st Black Cardinal

Pope Francis Appoints Chicago Native Wilton Gregory As America's First Black CardinalPope Francis on Sunday named 13 new cardinals, including Washington D.C. Archbishop and Chicago native Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black cardinal.
