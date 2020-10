Selena: The Series on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix drama series Selena: The Series, directed by Hiromi Kamata.

It stars Christian Serratos, Ricardo Chavira, Seidy Lopez, Gabriel Chavarria, Noemi Gonzalez and Madison Taylor Baez.

Selena: The Series Release Date: December 4, 2020 on Netflix After you watch Selena: The Series let us know your review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!