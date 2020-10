Twitter Says Adele Singing on ‘SNL’ Has Saved 2020, and Honestly, True Video Credit: Hello Giggles - Duration: 01:01s - Published 3 minutes ago The sketch is the closest we're getting to an album...at least for now. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ‏ Seyit The Wolf🤺 Twitter Says Adele Singing on ‘SNL’ Has Saved 2020, and Honestly, True https://t.co/9MUUg2WMvK 28 minutes ago Gabriela🦋 RT @pineabul: A compilation of Adele singing at SNL. https://t.co/ZkhhAt2nZY 1 day ago Marc Meru When Adele repeatedly says she is not the musical guest but ends up singing her entire catalog anyway. 🤣🤣🤣… https://t.co/75DSoEg50k 2 days ago