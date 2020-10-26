Midmorning With Aundrea - October 26, 2020 (Part 2) [ENCORE PRESENTATION]

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 4 minutes ago

(Part 2 of 4) Amtrak is rolling out its new fleet of superfast trains.

Speeding bullet.

This morning we have a first look at the future of high speed rail travel -- amtrak's new, faster, acela.

The rollout continues, despite word from amtrak that 24- hundred more employees face possible layoffs because of the pandemic.

That's in addition to furloughs affecting about two- thousand employees that started last week.

Kris van cleave visited the colorado facility where testing is taking place.

That is the sound of speed&next year america's fastest train will start rolling down the tracks between boston, new york and washington at up to 160 miles an hour.

And&we're getting a first look at the new acela as it undergoes speed testing at this sprawling 30- thousand acre facility outside pueblo colorado.

It's going to be a game changer for many people.

Amtrak vice president caroline decker kvc: why can't the us have as fast trains as other countries?

áá cd: in europe and in asia, you have a lot of infrastructure, a lot of right of ways that were built specifically for these designated high speed corridors.

The northeast corridor, which in many areas is more than 100 years old, was never designed for high speed trains.

The new trains will be 10 miles an hour faster than the current 20 year old high speed fleet.

Amtrak hopes to shave about 15 minutes off a trip between dc and boston, while carrying 25% more passengers and using 20% less engery.

Nats built by alstom in hornell new york, the new acela is part of a 2.4 billion dollar modernization effort that is continuing despite the pandemic and amtrak's decision to furlough or layoff more than 2000 employees.

Kvc given the pandemic, given the plummeting demand, why move forward with this project now?

áá cd we have to look to the future.

We owe it to the generations of americans that are here 10 years, 20 years from now kris: even as the new acela is racing down these test tracks at up to 165 mph, the coronavirus is forcing some redesigns on the inside of the train dc: we are improving some of the design looking at air conditioning, airflow dc: its airflows, its touchless, its installing sanitizing stations.

It's all those things.

The train meets stronger crash worthiness standards while promising a smoother ride.

On the inside it boasts improved wifi, and a host of contactless features including a self-service caf?

Car and a touchless restroom.

Kris van cleave, cbs news, pueblo colorado.

