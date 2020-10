K-State blows out KU in Sunflower Showdown Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:56s - Published 4 minutes ago K-State blows out KU in Sunflower Showdown 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE GOVERNOR’S CUP AND THEBRAGGING RIGHTS OVER KU WHEN ITCOMES TO FOOTBALL.COUNTING TODAY’S GAME, THEWILDCATS HAVE NO ONE 12STRAIGHT, BUT NONE MORE LOPSIDEDTHAN THIS ONE DURING THATSTRETCH.FIRST QUARTER, NO SCORE,JAYHAWKS PLANT -- PLANT.PHILIP BROOKS REVEALED RETURNSIT 55 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN,KANSAS STATE TOOK A SEVEN-ZEROLEAD.SECOND QUARTER, CATCH UP BY 13WHEN JAELYN DANIELS THROWSACROSS THE BODY RIGHT IN THEHANDS OF A K STATE DEFENDERJUSTIN GARDNER, HE RETURNS 24YARDS FOR THE SCORE.K STATE TOOK A 20-0 LEAD.JUST BEFORE THE BREAK THEJAYHAWKS GOT ON THE BOARD,DANIELS KEPT THE BALL AND RAN TOTHE END ZONE.KU CUTTING THE LEAD 20 HAVE ANDSEVEN.--THE WILDCATS SCORED 35UNANSWERED POINTS, AND OTHERSPECIAL TEAMS TOUCHDOWN.BROOKS WITH A 52 YARD PUNTRETURN, KANSAS STATE WITH A 34-7LEAD AT HALFTIME.THE KANSAS OFFENSE FINALLYSCORED WHEN THEY KEPT A 69 YARDDRIVE WITH THAT TOUCHDOWN, THEWILDCATS CONTINUED TO ROLL.41-SEVEN.THE WILDCATS WON THE GAME 55-14.FOR K STATE, A SATISFYING WAY TOBE TODAY RIVAL.