Take a look at the stats ahead of FC Midtyjylland's trip to Anfield for thesecond game of the Champions League group stage.

Anfield boss puts rivalry aside to praise Marcus Rashford for school meals drive Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Marcus Rashford for showing thekind of leadership the Government is failing to provide with his campaign forfree school meals.

Jurgen Klopp says his Liverpool side "had to work hard" to preserve their unbeaten run at Anfield as they fought back to beat Sheffield United.

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to miss the Champions League fixture with Juventus on Wednesday after injuring his left hamstring.

We asked just last season if it looked as if Lionel Messi was slowing down. The conclusion we reached was that Messi was becoming even more of a provider than..

Klopp impressed by Liverpool response to difficult week Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side's response to 'not the best week'as they prepare to face FC Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage.

Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Lokomotiv Moscow.