Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:31s - Published
Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes

Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes

Mass protests in Belarus drew huge crowds and a violent response from security forces on Sunday 25 October.


Belarus opposition prepares nationwide strike after police crackdown on protests

Ms. Tsikhanouskaya had previously set a "People's Ultimatum" for Mr. Lukashenko to resign by...
Hindu - Published

Strikes in Belarus as protests against president continue

Factory workers, students and business owners in Belarus have gone on strike to demand that President...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle


Belarus strikers press for authoritarian leader's ouster

Factory workers, students and business owners in Belarus began a strike to demand that...
Newsday - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @KyivPost: Belarusians paraded through the streets of Minsk, on Oct. 25, 2020, the final day of an ultimatum set by the opposition for P… 5 hours ago

KyivPost

KyivPost Belarusians paraded through the streets of Minsk, on Oct. 25, 2020, the final day of an ultimatum set by the opposi… https://t.co/eO3EvJWBqZ 8 hours ago

Eurofactor1

Eurofactor New: Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes https://t.co/ENMBEsP7RY 1 day ago

VisibleSocSci

Gail Berenger-VSP-Anti Fasciast #BLM Mom RT @NEWSWORLD555: Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes The opposition has threatened a mass walkout by… 1 day ago

K4r5e2vCw5eCXU3

Fast Track Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes https://t.co/rrsfRkmYZj 1 day ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes - https://t.co/GsbBwEjkoG #LatestComments https://t.co/pig6ypdrG1 1 day ago

InfoDxd

DXD Info Network Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes https://t.co/HaRO5lD5UC 1 day ago

the_hilight

The Hilight Mass protests against Lukashenko as Belarus opposition threatens strikes Read Here : https://t.co/Ht4KswND6s… https://t.co/N9wl9KHVsk 1 day ago


Belarus: Opposition says general strike underway as Lukashenko ignores call to resign

Belarus: Opposition says general strike underway as Lukashenko ignores call to resign

Hundreds of students have gathered outside universities in the capital Minsk clapping and chanting slogans.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:26Published
Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest

Belarus police fire stun grenades as 100,000 protest

The opposition has given Belarusian President Lukashenko an ultimatum: Resign by midnight or face a national strike.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Mass protests in Belarus as opposition threatens strikes

Mass protests in Belarus as opposition threatens strikes

The opposition has threatened a mass walkout by workers if President Alexander Lukashenko does not resign.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:55Published