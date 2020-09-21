Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates
Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year.
As virus cases rise, European shares fallEuropean shares fell on Monday as rising COVID-19 infection rates in Europe prompted renewed lockdown measures in some countries, casting doubt over the economic recovery. Ciara Lee reports