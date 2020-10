Peter Schrager: Jerry Jones overlooked red flags during offseason, but Cowboys are still viable contenders for NFC East | THE HE



Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL. Schrager feels Jerry Jones overlooked red flags during the Dallas Cowboys offseason, discusses where Antonio Brown may land when he.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:17 Published 4 days ago

Doug Gottlieb: Andy Dalton starts without support in Dallas, struggling to lead Cowboys to victory | THE HERD



Doug Gottlieb joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Aaron Rodgers' performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Andy Dalton starting in Dallas with the Cowboys and more. Doug feels Rodgers is a top player.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:27 Published 6 days ago