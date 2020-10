After Two Decades, Chino Latino Closes In Uptown Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:22s - Published 1 minute ago After Two Decades, Chino Latino Closes In Uptown Chino Latino, a staple of Uptown Minneapolis for the last two decades, closed its doors for good on Monday. Katie Johnston reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this