Thousands evacuated in Orange County ahead of wildfire

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Tens of thousands of people were ordered evacuated in Orange County, California, early on Monday ahead of a wildfire blaze, the Orange County Fire Authority said in an alert to residents.


Where your early ballot goes once cast [Video]

Where your early ballot goes once cast

As millions of Americans vote early in this year’s presidential election, workers at voting centers like one in Orange County in Santa Ana, California, are busy opening and processing ballots through. Colette Luke has the latest.

California Fires Prompt Evacuation of Thousands

 About 60,000 people were affected by evacuation orders near Irvine, Calif., the authorities said, as the state prepared for strong winds that risked new fires.
Latest round of wind-whipped wildfires in California prompt evacuation of 60,000 in posh Irvine neighborhoods

 California braced for a new round of fires as Santa Ana winds roar. Firefighters turned out in force to battle a blaze in the Silverado Canyon area.
 
PG&E cuts power to parts of Northern California amid wildfire threat

 Fierce winds are raising concerns about wildfires in California. Meanwhile in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Zeta continues to strengthen. CBS News meteorologist..
California wildfire forces evacuations of 60,000 in Orange County as gusty winds blast region

Tens of thousands of residents in Southern California were ordered to evacuate on Monday as a...
Time-lapse video shows Cal-Wood Fire raging in Colorado

Timelapse video captured by an eyewitness showed masses of smoke rising from a rapid-moving wildfire...
Silverado Fire Explodes East Of Irvine, Evacuations Ordered [Video]

Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate after a wildfire broke out Monday morning in Santiago Canyon east of Irvine amid powerful Santa Ana winds.

580 Brushfire: Raw Video Of Alameda County Firefighters Quickly Bringing 580 Brush Fire Under Control [Video]

North Bay Communities Brace for Sunday Power Shutoffs, High Fire Danger [Video]

Many of the same areas affected by wildfire are also affected by the planned power shutoffs and Sonoma County residents have got pretty good at preparing for both. John Ramos reports. (10-24-20)

