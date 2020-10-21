Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Fake Melania' conspiracy theory resurfaces with image of first lady

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:42s - Published
'Fake Melania' conspiracy theory resurfaces with image of first lady
'Fake Melania' conspiracy theory resurfaces with image of first lady

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Fake Melania’? Conspiracy Theory Goes Viral After She Was Spotted Going To Debate

A cheerful first lady Melania Trump was seen accompanying her husband, President Donald Trump, to the...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


New photo reignites wild Melania Trump body double rumours

New photo reignites wild Melania Trump body double rumours The wild "Fake Melania" online conspiracy theory has reared its head once more, with one recent...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

Haley_Ozzir

Haley Ozzir This is a conspiracy theory I can get behind. https://t.co/sqet9qllZy #FakeMelania #truth 2 seconds ago

Justjerri4

JustJerri🚂🚃🚃🚋💨 Good grief thank God I'm it a stupid liberal.👇😡 ‘Fake Melania’ conspiracy theory resurfaces with image of first la… https://t.co/2tbhxvCk62 9 minutes ago

_MTMTE

TONY V 'Fake Melania' conspiracy theory resurfaces with image of first lady https://t.co/ozsyNZfT7b via @nypost 14 minutes ago

StephenKeyser

Stephen Keyser @HamEggsnSam @HamEggsnSam here's a safe conspiracy theory to go after... Is Fake Melania Trump The Greatest Unsolv… https://t.co/DrxhH5QPli 26 minutes ago

Terrae0218

Woman Veteran Reining Hell🔥 🚫DM ‘Fake Melania’? Conspiracy Theory Goes Viral After She Was Spotted Going To Debate https://t.co/RXFJ14qAKr #SmartNews 28 minutes ago

soootee2016

Sue Tanner 'Fake Melania' conspiracy theory sees Trump's wife swapped for Gail Platt https://t.co/Un2dgQRGUd 46 minutes ago

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan Let's Go Ahead and Debunk This #FakeMelania Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/MwxTGkOmWm 51 minutes ago

JAY815

jesse garcia RT @TheRichieWilson: It's hard to argue with this conspiracy. No way in***does that look like Melania https://t.co/rxDDt7DQKH 59 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Mini Trumps' steal show at WH Halloween [Video]

'Mini Trumps' steal show at WH Halloween

Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White House Halloween costume parade where..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published
President Trump Votes Early In Florida [Video]

President Trump Votes Early In Florida

Donald Trump cast his early, in-person ballot at an early voting site in West Palm Beach, Florida. The trip would mark Trump's in-person early voting experience in the Sunshine State. This is since..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:36Published
Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks' [Video]

Whither Melania? FLOTUS Gives Campaign Trail A Big 'No Thanks'

When it comes to getting people to get their checkbooks out to contribute to a presidential reelection campaign, having a first lady speak is a deal-closer. But according to CNN, America's current..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published