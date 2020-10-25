Kamala Harris laughs when asked if she'd bring 'socialist' perspective to White House
HardWorkingAmericans RT @IngrahamAngle: It's not really that funny for people whose livelihoods will be destroyed by her left-wing ideas “Kamala Harris Laughs W… 10 seconds ago
KN RT @thebradfordfile: Kamala Harris laughs when she is about to tell a lie. 2 minutes ago
Harris: Pence should 'take our lead' amid WH virus outbreakA new coronavirus outbreak at the White House involving Vice President Mike Pence's staff comes as the United States reported a near-record number of new cases on Saturday (October 24).
WXYZ One-on-One with Kamala HarrisWXYZ One-on-One with Kamala Harris
'It's Our Democracy At Stake': Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff Campaigns in New HampshireDoug Emhoff, the husband of Kamala Harris, held a campaign rally in Manchester on behalf of Harris and her Democratic running mate Joe Biden.