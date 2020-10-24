Welsh government bans selling of non-essential items amid lockdown
The Welsh Government has banned the sale of 'non-essential' products in supermarkets during a 17-day lockdown.
Vaughan Gething 'saddened' by firebreak supermarket confusionWelsh Health Minister Vaughan Gething reveals he is saddened by the confusionwhich led to Tesco suggesting sanitary products were “non-essential” and socould not be sold due to new Welsh lockdown..
'Non-essential items' review in WalesThe Welsh government is reviewing a ban on supermarkets selling non-essential items during the 'firebreak' lockdown there.
The Welsh government has defended its decision to make supermarkets put 'non-essential items' behind barriers or cover them with plastic.