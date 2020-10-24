Welsh government bans selling of non-essential items amid lockdown

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:31s - Published
The Welsh Government has banned the sale of 'non-essential' products in supermarkets during a 17-day lockdown.


