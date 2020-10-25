Global  
 

Safety Power Shutoff Affects 355K PG&E Customers

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Power is expected to be restored to affected customers by Tuesday night.

It's been shut off by the utility as a precaution against wildfires.


360,000 Customers Lose Power In California Amid Fire-Safety Shutoffs

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced a public safety power shutoff over the weekend as some of...
NPR - Published


