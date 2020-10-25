Safety Power Shutoff Affects 355K PG&E Customers

High Winds Knock Down Trees And Power Poles Across Bay Area



Team coverage of aftermath of dangerous high winds across the region overnight that uprooted trees and fueled several brush fires (10-26-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 06:08 Published 37 minutes ago

Winds Howl Over Bay Area Peaks, Increasing Fire Danger In North And East Bay



Team coverage of high winds creating dangerous fire weather, forcing widespread PG&E power shutoff in East and North Bay (10-25-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 10:33 Published 13 hours ago