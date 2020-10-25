Safety Power Shutoff Affects 355K PG&E Customers
Power is expected to be restored to affected customers by Tuesday night.
It's been shut off by the utility as a precaution against wildfires.
High Winds Knock Down Trees And Power Poles Across Bay AreaTeam coverage of aftermath of dangerous high winds across the region overnight that uprooted trees and fueled several brush fires (10-26-2020)
Winds Howl Over Bay Area Peaks, Increasing Fire Danger In North And East BayTeam coverage of high winds creating dangerous fire weather, forcing widespread PG&E power shutoff in East and North Bay (10-25-2020)
Coastside Residents Stock Up for Days of Power ShutoffsIn San Mateo county about 3,600 customers could be affected by the planned safety power shutoff scheduled to begin at 10 pm. Betty Yu reports from Half Moon Bay. (10-25-20)